Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. 384,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,324. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,483,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

