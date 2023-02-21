Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

