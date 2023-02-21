QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.48

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.79 million and $398,100.93 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001960 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.48503661 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $497,697.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

