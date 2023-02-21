Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance

Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

