Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance
Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $128.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
