Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $44.68.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

