Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

