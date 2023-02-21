Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 3,348.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax Company Profile

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.