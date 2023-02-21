Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Republic Bank Price Performance
First Republic Bank stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70.
First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.
First Republic Bank Profile
First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.
