Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.