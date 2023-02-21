Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 11,117 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

APTV opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $144.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.