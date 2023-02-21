Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 34,254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $68.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

