Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,373 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.