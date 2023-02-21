Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Welltower by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,058,000 after buying an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

