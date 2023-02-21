QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $105.87 million and $122,539.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00213848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,645.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137387 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $105,682.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

