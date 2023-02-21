Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 382,793 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Radian Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

