Radicle (RAD) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00009239 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $110.57 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00418316 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.27722955 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
