Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $124.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after acquiring an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after buying an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 214,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

