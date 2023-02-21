Rarible Price Reaches $2.12 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00008747 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $30.65 million and $648,364.30 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

