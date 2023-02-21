Raymond James Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FOCS opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Stories

