Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 2%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $38.83. Approximately 4,198,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,519,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

