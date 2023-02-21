Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,731. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 407,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

