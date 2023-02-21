Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. Realty Income also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

Shares of O traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

