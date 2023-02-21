Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canopy Growth (WEED)

Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2023 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

2/10/2023 – Canopy Growth was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/10/2023 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.00.

2/10/2023 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75.

2/10/2023 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.40.

2/1/2023 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE WEED traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,502. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.07.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

