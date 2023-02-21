ReddCoin Price Up 5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $6,717.03 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00383188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00028746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004222 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

