Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Shares Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Up 10.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
Redzone Resources Company Profile
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
