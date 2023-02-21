Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,860 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.44) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($33.84) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.48) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.06) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) price target on Relx in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.48).

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,485 ($29.93) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,370.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,318.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,551 ($30.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,067.90.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

