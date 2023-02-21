Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $105.33 million and $49.45 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

