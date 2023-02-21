Renaissance Group LLC Buys 134 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

DECK stock opened at $405.38 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $433.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.