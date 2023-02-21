Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

