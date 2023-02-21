Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,398 shares of company stock worth $4,527,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

