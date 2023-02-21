Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,519,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

