Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

