Renaissance Group LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 808,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 276,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 89,393 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sapiens International

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.