Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kforce worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at about $26,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 420.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kforce by 122.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 138,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

