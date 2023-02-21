Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

