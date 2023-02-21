Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,038,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,745 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $109,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,107 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

NYSE QSR opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

