Reviewing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 5 5 0 2.36 REE Automotive 2 1 3 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lion Electric and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $5.95, suggesting a potential upside of 149.14%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 718.78%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 8.06 -$43.33 million $0.25 9.56 REE Automotive $10,000.00 14,838.74 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.04

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 43.68% -10.19% -6.71% REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44%

Summary

Lion Electric beats REE Automotive on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.