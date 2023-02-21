Reviewing Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Uranium Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.81%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Uranium Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -59.47% -48.38% Uranium Energy 4.44% 0.95% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Uranium Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$31.83 million ($0.81) -6.68 Uranium Energy $23.16 million 62.43 $5.24 million $0.02 195.60

Uranium Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uranium Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Uranium Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

