RGM Capital LLC Boosts Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares during the period. PagerDuty accounts for 5.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.38% of PagerDuty worth $90,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 995.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 344,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,120.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,135 shares of company stock worth $13,816,986 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.