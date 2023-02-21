RGM Capital LLC Has $136.52 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

RGM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,891 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up about 8.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $136,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

