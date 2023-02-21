RGM Capital LLC Sells 200,785 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

RGM Capital LLC lowered its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,785 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical accounts for about 3.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 5.97% of Avanos Medical worth $60,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Avanos Medical Profile

AVNS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 48,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

