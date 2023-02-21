Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Ribbon Communications Stock Down 3.2 %
RBBN stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
