Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

RBBN stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

