Richard E. Perlman Sells 400 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $21,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,917 shares in the company, valued at $37,521,455.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 92,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 133,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

