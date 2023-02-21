RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.18.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$17.85 and a 1-year high of C$26.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

