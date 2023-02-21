Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $17,608.25 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00214318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,097.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00237225 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,716.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

