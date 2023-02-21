Robert W. Baird Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $300.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.25 and its 200-day moving average is $234.74. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

