Robert Wong Sells 2,234 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00.

CYTK traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 955,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

