Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Cut by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,088 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 6.2% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.83% of Roblox worth $163,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

