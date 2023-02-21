Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

