Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 387,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

