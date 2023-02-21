Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to GBX 975

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.85) to GBX 960 ($11.56) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,040 ($12.52) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.00.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGXF remained flat at $10.03 on Tuesday. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

